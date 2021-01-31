   
Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped a covid test
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
Latest News:
Germany threatens labs with legal action over vaccine...
Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped...
Insurance required for scooters, hoverboards and electric wheelchairs...
Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine...
Covid-19: Epidemic in Belgium not growing, but not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    Germany threatens labs with legal action over vaccine delays
    Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped a covid test
    Insurance required for scooters, hoverboards and electric wheelchairs
    Covid-19: Infection sends entire police zone into quarantine
    Covid-19: Epidemic in Belgium not growing, but not really shrinking either
    Vaccines: EU admits ‘error’ over border controls in Northern Ireland
    Coronavirus-vaccines: Sixty percent effectiveness is good, virologist says
    Ryad Merhy becomes Belgium’s first world boxing champion
    An entire Belgian police zone placed in quarantine
    Antwerp’s neighbourhood test push sees low infection rate
    Bad weather: calls for caution on roads due to snow & ice
    Belgium’s first AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in February
    Belgium’s lack of transparency on vaccine contracts comes under fire
    Coronavirus-vaccines: EU-UK move to resolve export restrictions issue
    29,000 long-term sick will receive an allowance until pension age
    Belgian fishing boats given limited access to UK waters
    Sports Direct staff strike forces Brussels stores to close this weekend
    Desperate for an injection
    New French measures pose problems for Belgium’s essential travellers
    Melting snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 40% of Belgium’s red zone returnees skipped a covid test

    Sunday, 31 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Since the beginning of January, more than 40% of people returning to Belgium from a red zone have not had their mandatory test for coronavirus.

    This comes from figures from the public health institute Sciensano relayed by Het Nieuwsblad on Sunday. At the end of 2020, the government decided that people returning from the red zones had to be quarantined on their return and tested on the first and seventh day of their return. If the second test proves negative, the quarantine is then over.

    Related News

     

    During the week of January 18-24, some 30,242 red zone returns were recorded. Of these, 15,273 people with a National Registration Number (NISS) were expected to take a test. However, only 9,034 actually did so, a rate of 59.2%. The positivity rate among them was 3.1%.

    During this period, most of the returnees came from France (19% of the total), followed by Spain (13.4%), Morocco (5.5%), Poland (4.1%) and Italy (3.8%).

    The trend for the weeks of January 4 and 11 was similar, with 58.9 and 57% of tests performed and a positivity rate of 3.6 and 4.3%.

    During these three weeks, more than 40% of the people who were supposed to be tested did not do so. This represents 28,360 individuals out of a total of 68,239 individuals with NISS who were supposed to be tested.

    At the beginning of last week, the Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open Vld), announced that those who return but do not get tested, even though it is mandatory, would be fined €250.

    The Brussels Times