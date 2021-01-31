   
200 arrests at Brussels anti-coronavirus protests
Sunday, 31 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

    Around 200 people have already been arrested in Brussels for participating in the banned coronavirus protests in the city.

    Despite the ban, many flocked to the North and Central stations, only to be met with a large police presence, with hundreds of riot police deployed around the Central Station and at the Mont des Arts.

    Protesters wanted to demonstrate against the corona measures today at the Atomium and near the Central Station, but both demonstrations were banned by the police. Despite this, there were still calls on social media to go to Brussels.

    “At the Heysel, this remained very limited, and whoever shows up there we advise against staying,” Olivier Slosse, spokesman for the Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone told local media. “But at the Central Station, we see that a number of people did turn up. That’s why the police immediately proceeded to carry out checks there. At around 12:30 p.m. the counter had already reached 200 arrests, including a large number of soccer supporters.

    The demonstrators present at the station are surrounded by a large perimeter and were thus held together. Speaking on Twitter, the police have advised against lingering at the station.

    “We remind you that there is no permission to come and demonstrate. We strongly advise you not to come to the Atomium or Brussels Central Station,” it says on Twitter. “Persons who nevertheless intend to demonstrate in Brussels today will be addressed, advised not to remain on the ground and, if necessary, administratively arrested.”

    In the stations of Brussels North and Brussels Central, the police were present from the beginning to control or immediately arrest people getting off the train. Among them were many soccer fans, the police confirmed.

    On Sunday, incidents occurred after an unauthorised demonstration against class justice at the Mont des Arts in Brussels. The demonstration itself went smoothly, but the police then proceeded to make administrative arrests of 245 people. Some of them reported acts of violence by police officers.

