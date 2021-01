Roads will be slippery on Sunday evening in Liège and Luxemburg provinces, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, RMI.

On Sunday evening and during the earlier part of Sunday night, there is a risk of rain freezing on the ground and of snow 1 or 2 cm thick temporarily covering the ground, mainly in the Upper Ardennes above 400 metres.

During the night, temperatures will rise and, as a result, precipitations will be in the form of rain in the Ardennes, too.

The Brussels Times