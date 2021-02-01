   
De Croo’s home vandalized with swastikas
Monday, 01 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Multiple swastikas were found spray-painted onto the home of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo this morning. 

    There were seven in total, painted on both the letterbox and the outside of the house in Michelbeke.

    There was a protest by the far-right political movement Vlaanderen Ons Land that took place nearby on Saturday, but no connection between the demonstration and the vandalism has been established at this time.

    While dozens of local and federal police were on hand in preparation of that rally, only about 15 protestors participated.  

    A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that De Croo “regrets the damage to his private home and especially the fact that people are trying to intimidate his children and family in this way.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times