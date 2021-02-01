   
Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says
    Easing measures for young people should not depend on vaccination, minister says

    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish Minister responsible for Youth, Benjamin Dalle, believes that the issue of flexibility for young people should not be linked to the issue of their vaccination.

    He is reacting to an open letter published in various media on Monday by a number of adults, including the CEO of Child Focus Heidi De Pauw, in which they call for young people to be vaccinated as a matter of priority.

    “We are aware that this is a very difficult period, also for young people over 18 years of age,” commented the Flemish minister on the sidelines of the presentation of an information campaign in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders).

    “I plead that, as soon as flexibility is possible, young people should be thought of in the first instance. And that this is not made dependent on whether or not these young people are vaccinated at that moment.”

    Dalle said he hoped the upcoming Carnival holidays (15 to 21 Feburary) would be the last with severe rules.

    “We are all in this crisis together and we all need to get more opportunities together,” he said.

    However, “the issue of vaccination, and how it should be done, is a question for virologists and the vaccination strategy,” he added.

