   
Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support...
France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams...
Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog...
British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion...
‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion in 2020
    ‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines for under 25s
    Emergency bill extends Belgium’s power to battle pandemics
    Crisis Centre explains Belgium’s Covid-19 figures
    Prison staff want to strike over eased rules for visitors
    No fines for red-zone returnees who skipped test
    Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days
    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
    Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant
    Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues
    Brussels hotels attempt ‘cuddle contact’ relaunch
    EU implements stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals
    Brussels plans to extend its cycling network
    Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station
    Silver price soars, as reddit forum looks for the next ‘Gamestop’
    Extra police in Brussels Cinquantenaire Park after attempted rape
    Stabbing in Brussels station leaves several injured
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian university UCLouvain will launch its own tracing and support unit for students testing positive for coronavirus as of 8 February, it announced on Tuesday.

    The university is counting on “tracing, reporting and testing” to allow students to come back to campus as soon as the government gives its green light for activities to resume.

    A call centre will contact students and staff who have tested positive, with two goals: to provide support and guidance to students, but also to trace their contacts within the university.

    If necessary, the “tracers” will ask people who have had a high-risk contact to be tested and placed in quarantine.

    The support cell will be made up of students and staff members, said the head of the health team within the student support service, Anne-Sophie Masureel.

    “Two doctors are behind to be able to answer more specific questions. There are also psychologists and social workers to whom we can refer students if we feel there’s some distress.”

    The strategy was developed in collaboration with the University of Ghent, which has been providing similar support since October.

    UCLouvain is also encouraging its students and staff members to communicate that they’ve tested positive for coronavirus via an online form. This voluntary “reporting” will enable the university to “know the epidemiological situation on its sites and act accordingly.”

    The data collected will gradually be destroyed, UCLouvain said, adding that these operations respect all the requirements in terms of respect for privacy.

    The Louvain-la-Neuve site has also had a testing site since October, capable of testing around a hundred students a day for the moment. The university could increase this capacity if necessary. A second site could also open within a few days’ time on the university’s Woluwe campus.

    The Brussels Times