   
‘Leave no one by the wayside’: vaccines must also reach most vulnerable
Wednesday, 03 February, 2021
    Wednesday, 03 February 2021
    Wednesday, 03 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Vaccinations must also reach groups in precarious situations so countries “leave no one by the wayside,” the Interfederal Service for the Fight against Poverty, Precariousness and Social Exclusion said on Wednesday.

    The authorities have to be attentive to the risk of people living in poverty not using the vaccination offer. Among those groups, a sharp decrease in the use of healthcare, and a worsening of existing health problems were found during the pandemic.

    The organisation stresses that this is why a two-pronged approach is needed: paying attention to support and referral to vaccination centres (free transport, telephone calls or calls to a trusted person, etc.), and a local approach.

    For this aspect, special attention must also be paid to “people who are homeless and homelessness” and who “present an increased risk of infection with Covid-19.” They could be vaccinated in reception centres, the organisation suggests.

    The Service for Combating Poverty also stresses the need for clear and effective communication.

    “It is important to adapt the content of the message to the expectations of people in precarious situations, and not just to pass on information that we ourselves consider useful,” they said, adding that cooperation with social organisations on the ground is also essential.

