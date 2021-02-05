   
Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Latest News:
20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19...
Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist...
Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns...
Experts warn against reopening hairdressers...
‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
    Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns beauty sector
    Experts warn against reopening hairdressers
    ‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor threatened at home
    Waste water from brewing Trappist ale produces new source of animal feed
    Conviction of Iranian diplomat raises concerns for VUB professor
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Two tonnes of cocaine destined for Belgium seized in Costa Rica
    Consultative Committee will take measures with ‘extreme caution’ today
    Brexit: Shipments of donated clothes blocked by UK red tape
    Lack of support could see almost 100 Belgian cinemas close
    Belgian artist among winners of Music Moves Europe Talent Awards
    Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients
    ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    View more
    Share article:

    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist

    Friday, 05 February 2021

    Belgium’s consultative committee will once again meet this afternoon to set the agenda for the next few weeks in terms of coronavirus measures, amid calls from sectors continuing to struggle.

    Whatever happens, the consensus seems to be it will be minor, as Belgium continues to fall short of the threshold of 800 infections per day which could mark the start of a more targeted deconfinement.

    Despite that, here’s what sectors and citizens are hoping for:

    A (Local) Holiday

    Good news is expected for holiday parks and campsites in Belgium, with reports that confusing current rules will be put to rest.

    Currently, hotel rooms can be booked, as can rooms through Airbnb, but the rooms in such parks remain closed, an “inequality” which the committee will be looking to end, according to French-speaking media.

    A Trip To The Zoo

    Since people currently can’t leave the country, it has been suggested by media that the committee is looking to offer more leisure activities within the country, such as zoos.

    “In fact, there is little difference with a walk in a park or in the forest. And just like in a museum, the flow of people can be easily managed,” one source told HLN.

    Contact Professions

    While haircuts have been the main topic of debates, it’s actually the whole realm of contact professions that are currently hoping to get the green light today.

    This, however, has some issues. The epidemiological situation was meant to have improved, it hasn’t, and experts continue to say it’s a bad idea, with the GEMS group of experts opposed a resumption of these activities.

    Flemish Minister of Economic Affairs Hilde Crevits said yesterday that she will defend tooth and nail today a reopening of the non-medical contact professions. The N-VA and Open Vld, partners of CD&V in the Flemish government, were positive about a possible reopening.

    No Good News For HoReCa

    The Council of State once again rejected the appeal against the decision to close it down that has been imposed on it for months, so no change is expected there.

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet digitally from 2:00 PM today to assess the country’s coronavirus situation, De Croo’s cabinet confirmed to The Brussels Times. Unlike with previous meetings that were held digitally, today’s Consultative Committee will also be followed by a press conference to announce the decisions that were made.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    More Consultative Committee News

     