   
Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports
Friday, 05 February, 2021
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    © PxHere

    Hairdressers in Belgium will be allowed to reopen as of 13 February, according to the latest information from the consultative committee meeting.

    The news – which was already expected – has been confirmed to local media, and the Belga news agency.

    The topic of reopening hairdressers had been a key discussion point of the meeting, as politicians expressed a desire to make it happen, against the advice of the GEMS expert group.

    Other non-medical contact professions are also allowed to reopen, but not until 1 March.

    No information on special measures -0r if there will be any – are available at this time.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times