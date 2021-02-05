Hairdressers allowed to reopen 13 Feb: reports...

Hairdressers in Belgium will be allowed to reopen as of 13 February, according to the latest information from the consultative committee meeting.

The news – which was already expected – has been confirmed to local media, and the Belga news agency.

The topic of reopening hairdressers had been a key discussion point of the meeting, as politicians expressed a desire to make it happen, against the advice of the GEMS expert group.

Other non-medical contact professions are also allowed to reopen, but not until 1 March.

No information on special measures -0r if there will be any – are available at this time.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times