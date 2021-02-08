   
Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up...
Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’...
Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays...
Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released...
Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    View more
    Share article:

    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Flemish care staff will receive a one-off cheque for up to €300 in the coming weeks, Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke announced on Monday.

    The Flemish government has given the go-ahead for this measure, at a cost of €33 million, in a push to increase the amount workers in this sector can spend.

    This follows an agreement concluded last November with the social and non-profit sectors. The Flemish government has undertaken to make €577 million available each year, 412 of which will be used to increase the amount workers in these sectors can spend.

    Employers and unions reached an agreement on this first part in December. In the private sector, this will take the form of, among other things, a consumption voucher. According to Beke, 105,000 people will receive their cheque by the end of March.

    Translation: The implementation of the social agreement contains several steps, but the Flemish Government has already decided on the 1st one: 105,000 employees in the private sector will receive a consumption voucher of 300 euros before the end of March.

    The amount workers will get will depend on their seniority and their working hours.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times