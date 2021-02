The Netherlands has officially extended its ongoing curfew until 2 March, reports De Telegraaf newspaper on Monday. The outgoing government will formalise the message this afternoon.

The extension of the curfew means that it will come to an end along with the other current lockdown measures. Those include the closing of the catering sector, and non-essential shops are only allowed to have a pick-up point.

Related News

It is the first time since World War II that a curfew (from 9:00 PM to 4:30 AM) is in place in the Netherlands, and the decision sparked protests for several days, leading to hundreds of arrests.

The government will also clarify whether or not skating marathons and circuits on natural ice are allowed.

The Brussels Times