   
Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels...
Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former...
Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles...
Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment...
Belgian barbers can’t cut beards until March...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels since Sunday
    Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former AstraZeneca lab in Uccle
    Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles
    Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment
    Belgian barbers can’t cut beards until March
    Netherlands extends curfew until 2 March
    France and UK remain confident in AstraZeneca vaccine
    Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    View more
    Share article:

    Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Tesla boss Elon Musk. Credit: Belga

    The value of the Bitcoin increased to over $44,000 (over €36,500) after news broke that Tesla invested $1.5 billion (around €1.25 billion) in the cryptocurrency in January.

    The investment was announced in a document sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the stock exchange’s watchdog.

    The cryptocurrency has reached record heights in recent months, rising above $35,000 (over €28,000) in January. This is the first time since the currency’s creation in 2009 that the value has reached over $44,000.

    Related News

     

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has influenced the course of the bitcoin multiple times. At the end of January, for example, the currency’s value increased to over $38,000 after he changed his Twitter biography to say “#bitcoin”.

    Tesla is expected to start accepting Bitcoin as a payment method, according to the Bloomberg press agency.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times