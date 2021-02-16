Drunk man stands trial for causing accident, threatening to infect police with HIV
Tuesday, 16 February 2021
Credit: Pixabay
A man from West Flanders faces charges of defamation and rebellion after an incident last summer in which he drunkenly caused a traffic accident, fled twice from police, and then threatened to infect officers with HIV while naked and bleeding.
The Ostend man was heavily intoxicated when he caused the accident in Middelkerke. He fled the scene and when police later arrived at his house, he emerged naked and began taunting the officers and calling them names.
“The defendant had only just come out of the shower and was given the opportunity by the officers to change into clothing before going to the police station,” an attorney clarified to Nieuwsblad. “But he decided to flee again.”