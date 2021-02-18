   
Rain today but up to 17 degrees this weekend
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
    Rain today but up to 17 degrees this weekend

    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    While it will rain on Thursday, the rest of the week will remain dry and temperatures are now expected to rise to 17 degrees on Sunday, the latest weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) predicts.

    The day will start dry with clear skies, but cloud cover will increase from the west with light rain in some places. That rainfall will become more marked in the afternoon, though the weather will become dry again n the evening.

    Maximum temperatures will range from 6 degrees Celsius in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 11°C in the centre, and the wind can reach up to 60 kilometres per hour.

    At night, the weather will remain dry, but temperatures are expected to drop to between -2 and 3 degrees.

    On Friday, it is not expected to rain, and cloudy weather and clear skies will interchange. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 6 to 11 degrees.

    During the weekend, it will be dry and mostly sunny, with maximum temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees on Saturday, and between 13 and 17 degrees on Sunday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times