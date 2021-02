Rail traffic was calmer on Sunday morning than the morning before, according to national rail company SNCB spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman.

That said, the SNCB has taken extra safety measures, prepared for heavy traffic as people flock to the coast for the nice weather, with temperatures up to 19 degrees expected.

Those measures involve additional security staff to spread passenger flow in stations, and the rail company advises potential travellers to check its mobile application to see how busy the train is before they decide to get on it.

Yesterday the SNCB had to trigger its pressure plan because too many people were showing up to take the train at one time.

In the wake of the busy day, Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein

