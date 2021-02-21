Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday

Antwerp police drew up dozens of reports for violations of coronavirus measures on Saturday, the local police announced.

The violations occurred “in several locations in the city,” though the police said that it “can’t be everywhere at once.”

“We saw that people on squares or lawns did not always respect the distance rules or wear a mouth mask,” said Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp police.

The nice weather meant that, like at the seaside, people came out in droves, with the police calling it “pleasantly crowded.”

The crowded places included a gathering of hundreds of young people in the city’s Droogdokkenpark (dry docks park), which was broken up by the police.

