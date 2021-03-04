‘Slap in the face’: 15% of staff at Pfizer’s Zaventem site laid off
Thursday, 04 March 2021
Credit: Belga
Coronavirus vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has faced criticism from its staff and trade unions after announcing it will be laying off 15% of the staff at its distribution centre in Zaventem, according to Christian trade union ACV.
The pharmaceutical company’s management revealed its plans to lay off 38 of the 238 workers at the site in the province Flemish Brabant on Wednesday as part of the relocation of its external supply department to Romania, the timing of which angered unions.
“Staff have been working double-time for the company in recent months for the production of the Covid-19 vaccine. To now proceed with collective redundancies is a slap in the face for all employees who contribute to Pfizer’s success and keep vaccine production on track,” said Bart Deceukelier, secretary at ACV.