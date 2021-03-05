   
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 March, 2021
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures...
Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1...
Belgium will start easing lockdown measures...
Belgium approves relaxations for education from 15 March:...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures
    Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1 May
    Belgium will start easing lockdown measures
    Belgium approves relaxations for education from 15 March: reports
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
    EU ambassadors clean Israeli beach after mysterious oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea
    EU defends Italy’s coronavirus vaccine blockade as ‘exceptional case’
    Police catch ‘pedo-hunters’ with an arsenal of weapons
    Consultative Committee divided on reopening hospitality sector: reports
    Politicians have ‘not learned enough from mistakes of first coronavirus wave’
    Virtual edition of Batibouw construction fair attracts fewer visitors than hoped
    Larger outdoor bubbles proposed from 8 March: Reports
    Acquittal for Brussels police officer charged with inciting racism
    Average daily coronavirus infections expected to decline this weekend
    ‘Relax rules to make the situation tolerable,’ says Covid expert
    ‘Diabolical couple’ stand trial in Bruges for 1996 murder of British businessman
    Infection risk is 10 to 20 times lower when meeting outside
    University of Antwerp faces criticism over treatment of cleaning staff
    Fine particulate matter drops below critical level in all of Belgium
    Brussels makes site of fatal accident a 30 km/h zone
    View more
    Share article:

    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s timeline for relaxing coronavirus measures

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Creative commons/Canva

    Belgium is officially relaxing some coronavirus fighting measures and giving perspective to several sectors, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference on Friday.

    Calling for caution, De Croo set out how the next few months could go – providing the situation in Belgium stays under control, and the evolution of coronavirus infection rates and hospitalisations.

    Here’s a recap: 

    From 8 March:

    • Outdoor meetings of up to 10 people will be allowed, providing social distancing is obeyed, with a recommendation to wear face masks. This applies to gardens as well as public space.
    • Funerals can happen with up to 50 people (1 person per square metre)
    • Organised activities will be possible for children under 13 years old for up to 25 children outdoors, or maximum 10 children indoors.

    From 15 March:

    • Students in higher education can once again follow classes in person for one day a week.
    • Vocational and special-needs education can resume in-person full time.
    • Both primary and secondary schools can organise extracurricular excursions, providing they last for just one day.

    From April:

    • Religious services can be held outdoors with up to 50 people, wearing masks and respecting social distance.
    • Events can also be held outdoors with a maximum of 50 people, wearing masks and respecting social distance.
    • Organised activities, such as amateur sports, can resume with up to 10 people.
    • Amusement parks can reopen.

    During Easter holidays (5-18 April):

    • Those aged up to 18 years old and under can attend activities and camps during the Easter holidays, as long as the group does not exceed 25 people.

    After the Easter holidays (from 19 April):

    • The ban on non-essential travel will be lifted on 19 April. However, there will be an evaluation at the next Consultative Committee.
    • All secondary school students can go back to class full time.

    From May:

    • If all goes well, the hospitality sector will be able to open from 1 May. Flanders will also increase its support measures for that sector.
    • This reopening will be under strict conditions, including rapid and self-tests
    • The details will be worked out in the coming period.
    • More relaxations for sports, youth, markets, culture, fitness, worship, and social contacts will also be made possible.

    The next Consultative Committee will be on 26 March, at which point measures – including the travel ban – can be adjusted if necessary.

    For the full explanation of the measures, click here.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times