Friday, 05 March, 2021
    Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1 May

    Friday, 05 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The hospitality sector could be able to open its doors from 1 May, providing figures remain stable in Belgium, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Friday during the Consultative Committee.

    However, as with the reopening of the events sector and the relaxation of other measures, allowing people to return to bars or restaurants will depend on the evolution of infection rates and hospital admissions.

    “The Consultative Committee has asked the GEMS expert group to draw up an action plan for allowing more activities indoors in May,” De Croo said. “For that month, we will make massive use of testing.”

    Jambon also said Flanders would be increasing its support measures for the hospitality sector.

    De Croo emphasised that there is “no real exit plan” and underlined the importance of vaccination in making new relaxations possible. He said: “The exit plan is the vaccination campaign.”

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times