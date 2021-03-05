Bars and restaurants in Belgium could reopen on 1 May
Credit: Belga
The hospitality sector could be able to open its doors from 1 May, providing figures remain stable in Belgium, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Friday during the Consultative Committee.
However, as with the reopening of the events sector and the relaxation of other measures, allowing people to return to bars or restaurants will depend on the evolution of infection rates and hospital admissions.
“The Consultative Committee has asked the GEMS expert group to draw up an action plan for allowing more activities indoors in May,” De Croo said. “For that month, we will make massive use of testing.”