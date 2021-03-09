Belgians called to the streets on Sunday for ‘climate affair’

Belgian citizens are called on to take to the streets on Sunday to draw attention to “The Climate Affair,” a non-profit organisation of the same name said Tuesday in a press release.

The organisation is taking the Belgian authorities to court to force them to respect their commitments in terms of environmental protection.

Participants in the action will meet across the country on Sunday at 3:00 PM, in compliance with the health measures currently in force to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Registration for the various events, organised in consultation with the local authorities, is also compulsory everywhere so as not to exceed the maximum number of participants (100).

Demonstrators are invited to dress in black, “with a home-made white lawyer’s flap,” and to observe a minute’s silence at 3:15 PM., after which an alarm will be sounded, followed by music, poetry, and dance.

Belgium has made various commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, as set out in the Paris agreement. “But the Belgian authorities are cruelly failing in their duty in this matter,” the organisation said, stressing that “the insufficient climate policy of the Belgian authorities violates the duty of care,” as well as human and children’s rights.

More than 58,500 citizens have, according to the association, subscribed to this call for legal aid.

On 16 March, the hearings of the “Climate Affair” tribunal will begin, for nine consecutive days, in the courtroom of the former NATO site in Haren, Brussels.

