   
Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 March, 2021
Latest News:
Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree:...
EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines...
Riot in Liege leaves nine injured and businesses...
Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures...
Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
    EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines
    Riot in Liege leaves nine injured and businesses plundered
    Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again
    Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million
    Belgian LGBTQI+ community pays tribute to David Polfliet
    Five European countries call for talks on uneven distribution of COVID vaccines
    Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate
    Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall
    Culture Sector should get priority decided in May, says Vervoort
    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
    Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca
    Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium have not been administered
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in system
    Questions arise over ‘homophobic’ killing by teens
    Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium

    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    Credit: Robert Dekock/Brussels Fire Brigade

    Throughout Saturday, the strong gusts and heavy rain that travelled across the country resulted in hundreds of calls to the fire brigades in all regions to intervene in incidents.

    After the storm on Thursday, Noodweer Benelux warned that, during the night from Friday to Saturday, the wind would gradually increase to fairly strong over a large part of the region with possible wind peaks of 80 to 100 km/h.

    In the capital, the Brussels fire brigade carried out 47 interventions on Saturday due to strong winds accompanied by rain and hail, its spokesperson Walter Derieuw said at the end of the day.

    “Unfortunately, one person became slightly injured after being hit by a flying tent at a market in Laeken. Now, no more weather-related calls are coming in, as the wind has died down,” said Derieuw.

    Related News

     

    The interventions concerned four uprooted trees, one blocked drain and 40 different objects that were blown away.

    The fire brigade of the Walloon city Nivelles received around 87 calls between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Saturday to deal with a number of incidents, including falling trees, branches and electric cables on the roads.

    The brigade also intervened to free a cow that had become stuck under a fallen tree in Limelette, Wavre.

    In one neighbouring village, the fire brigade was called out to a property where one of the walls was in danger of collapsing, and to a farm where the roof had blown off a building, which was in danger of falling apart.

    Several other roofs suffered damage from the heavy gusts of wind, with scattered roof tiles found in neighbouring towns.

    Meanwhile, in Flanders, strong winds blew the roofs off of five houses in Torhout in the province of West Flanders, Mayor Kristof Audenaert said on Saturday, but no one was injured in these incidents.

    In Moerbeke-Waas, in East Flanders, so much hail fell that the streets looked like it has snowed.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times