   
‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert...
Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain...
‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for...
Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter...
Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 March 2021
    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says
    Closed Belgian bars offered €500 by burger chain looking for ad space
    ‘Transgender gestapo’: Vlaams Belang withdraws ‘homophobic’ candidate for film fund
    Belgium in Brief: Open Terraces For Minimal Easter Mischief?
    Brexit made Belgian exports drop in January
    Belgium starts vaccinating general population today: how ‘reserve lists’ will work
    Obesity, drug abuse and depression in Flanders increased during coronavirus crisis
    Telenet confirms launch of Belgian 5G network
    Six more coronavirus infections at Saint-Gilles prison
    Four new coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Relaxations in education and extracurricular activities start today
    Police caught 19 car thieves in Brussels in February
    Bpost CEO fired as international investigation continues
    Netherlands stops use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of side effects
    How realistic is it for outdoor terraces to re-open before Easter holidays?
    All coronavirus indicators rise in Belgium
    A year inside: What did we Google in 2020?
    Crisis-hit sectors plan rush-hour protest on Brussels Ring Road
    Sports sector also wants “test” events for return of supporters
    Liege prepares relaunch plan for its businesses following riots
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Very reassuring evidence’ of AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety, expert says

    Monday, 15 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine against coronavirus is safe, the University of Oxford assured after concerns led to its use being suspended in several countries.

    There is “very reassuring evidence that there is no increase in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe been given so far,” Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group which developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca, told the BBC on Monday.

    He stressed the importance of continuing to vaccinate against the coronavirus, which poses a “huge risk” to health.

    In a statement on Sunday, AstraZeneca said that a “careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.”

    The review showed “no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”

    Related News

     

    “Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population,” said Dr Ann Taylor, chief medical officer, in the statement.

    The Dutch government decided on Sunday to suspend the use of the vaccine as a precautionary measure until 28 March after “possible side effects” were reported in Denmark and Norway with the AstraZeneca vaccine, with no proven link at this stage, according to the health ministry.

    Earlier in the day, Ireland made the same decision after four new serious cases of blood clots in vaccinated adults were reported in Norway.

    Norway, which on Saturday also reported skin bleeds in vaccinated youngsters, suspended the vaccine last week, as did Denmark, Iceland and Bulgaria.

    The Brussels Times