Flanders’ largest onshore wind farm operational...

Flanders’ largest industrial onshore wind farm is now operational in the port of Zeebrugge, the port’s partner Engie said on Monday.

As of today, 11 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 44 MW, supply the “International Car Operators” (ICO) terminal.

These turbines produce a total of 110 GWh (GigaWatt hours) of renewable energy annually, which corresponds to the consumption of about 30,000 households and avoids the emission of about 50,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

“This local energy production is used, among other things, for the 308 electric charging points that were also installed by Engie in 2019,” the energy company said.

“The electric charging island, with a total capacity of 3.4 MW, can thus charge more than 20,000 electric vehicles with green electricity every week,” the energy company said in a statement.

The partners are currently studying other sustainable options in the port of Zeebrugge, such as the installation of storage batteries or the supply of green electricity to ships at the quayside, which would avoid the need to run their (diesel) engines in the port.

The Brussels Times