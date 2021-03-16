   
Rain and a chance of snow in Belgium today
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
    Rain and a chance of snow in Belgium today

    Tuesday, 16 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Part of Belgium has a chance of snow today as the sky will be cloudy and the temperatures low, according to the latest weather forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Maximum temperatures will vary between 3 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes), 7 degrees in the centre and up to 9 degrees at the seaside, according to the weather institute’s forecast.

    Rain will approach the coast at the beginning of the day and will quickly spread over the west of Belgium, then will reach all regions in the middle of the day. Some snow may occur in the afternoon over the Ardennes heights.

    During the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the cloudiness will remain abundant with occasional showers. Snow or sleet may fall in the Ardennes.

    Temperatures will fall between -1 degree in the High Fens and 5 degrees at the seaside.

    On Wednesday, the weather will be generally dry but the sky will remain overcast. In the Ardennes, showers may fall in the form of snow or sleet.

    The maximum temperatures will range from 1 to 8 degrees, with a moderate north to northwest wind.

    The Brussels Times