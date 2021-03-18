   
Brussels 20km postponed, 12 September date considered
Thursday, 18 March, 2021
    Brussels 20km postponed, 12 September date considered

    Thursday, 18 March 2021
    ©Wikimedia
    The finishing line at the 2019 20km event
    ©Wikimedia

    The 20 kilometres of Brussels will not take place on 30 May, organisers have confirmed following the news published in the Belgian daily La Dernière Heure on Thursday.

    This postponement was expected given the current health situation in Belgium, with organisers preparing a plan B for several weeks.

    “We are waiting for feedback from the GEMS expert group”, they said, although they have already blocked the date of 12 September to be able to organise the event again this year. However, this date still needs to be validated by the authorities and GEMS.

    If the 41st edition will be able to take place, walkers will be invited for the first time, the organisers also said. To allow for this change, the time limit to complete the course will be increased from 4 to 6 hours.

    The event traditionally welcomes thousands of people in the capital. Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

    The 2021 edition should be held on 12 September, provided that the health situation allows it.

