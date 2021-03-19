   
Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 19 March, 2021
Latest News:
Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of...
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30...
Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels...
People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated...
More than 6 in 10 Belgian health workers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday
    People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April
    More than 6 in 10 Belgian health workers have coronavirus antibodies
    ‘Last resort’: Belgium should not tighten curfew now, says Interior Minister
    Wallonia introduces system to combat ‘ghost drivers’
    Oil prices rise again after largest drop in months
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    European Commission takes UK to court over aid to Gibraltar
    Belgium should ‘pull emergency brake’ now to avoid full lockdown, says Van Ranst
    Pandemic: Millions of prisoners ‘forgotten behind bars’ says Amnesty
    Belgium in Brief: A Return To Uncertainty 
    Primary school teachers won’t be given priority in vaccination strategy
    More countries resume AstraZeneca vaccinations following EMA advice
    This could be the start of Belgium’s third wave, Van Gucht warns
    Belgian wine is making a global name for itself
    Belgium has third most job vacancies in Europe
    Report: Belgian banks are still the best place for tax-dodgers to stash cash
    Former prime minister Wilmès heard by special coronavirus committee
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office

    Friday, 19 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Hundreds of young people gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s office in Brussels as part of the Youth for Climate movement on Friday to draw attention to the global crisis.

    As part of a worldwide ‘Fridays for future’ movement, around 100 to 120 young people gathered on Rue de la Loi, according to an estimate of the Brussels-Ixelles police.

    “Today, politicians are having an emergency meeting for the coronavirus crisis, so why not about the climate crisis?” said Lucie Morauw, member of Youth for Climate and ambassador of the Slow Fashion Challenge in Belgium.

    In the crowd, banners and placards with messages including “Another world is possible” and “Climate Justice Now” were spotted, whilst other signs called for the protection of the Amazon forest.

    Related News

     

    “We want to tell the Prime Minister, who met us a fortnight ago, that we will take up the challenge he gave us, namely to show him that citizens are ready to embark on a transition to a carbon-neutral society,” said Adelaïde Charlier, French-speaking coordinator of the Youth for Climate movement.

    Similar strikes were taking place in around 700 other cities across 53 countries to call on their respective governments to take responsibility for the environment.

    “We have sent a positive message full of hope for the world of tomorrow, while we are in the middle of a pandemic. I want to remember today all the enthusiasm that young people still show in the face of the enormous challenges of today,” said Charlier.

    Following several speeches, the event ended shortly after 3:00 PM without any incidents.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times