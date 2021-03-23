Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days

Temperatures of up to 14 degrees are expected in the coming days, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will remain dry on Tuesday, but it will often be cloudy. In the morning and in the evening, a few sunny spells will be possible.

The maximum temperatures will be between 6°C in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 11 or 12°C in the west of the country.

During the evening and the night, clear skies will develop more and more and the sky will eventually become light to clear before dawn.

The minimum temperatures will be between -3°C on the Ardennes heights and 3°C in Flanders.

On Wednesday, after the possible morning gloom has dissipated, the weather will be sunny at first. During the day, the cloudiness will gradually increase, especially in the west and centre of the country, but it will be dry. In the east, the sun will persist until the end of the day.

Temperatures will be between 10°C in the High Fens and 14°C in the lowlands.

On Thursday, the cloud cover will initially be very abundant with some light precipitation intermittently. However, in the course of the afternoon, the clearings will widen in the west and then spread to the rest of the country. The risk of a light shower will remain locally.

The maximum temperatures will be between 8°C in the upper Ardennes and 13°C in the west.

The Brussels Times