   
Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in...
Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last...
Bpost launches rapid covid tests for staff...
Bpost gets competitor as French parcel delivery company...
Covid-19 has caused more than 2.7 million deaths...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days
    Hospitalisations in Belgium up by 22% since last week
    Bpost launches rapid covid tests for staff
    Bpost gets competitor as French parcel delivery company comes to Belgium
    Covid-19 has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide
    Racism against Asians in Belgium is ‘an underestimated problem’
    Overcrowding in Belgian prisons leaves 148 inmates sleeping on the floor
    Van Ranst suspects additional coronavirus measures, ‘could include hard lockdown’
    Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels
    ‘Lives were shattered forever’: De Croo pays tribute to Brussels attack victims
    Belgian slaughterhouse sentenced for violating animal welfare standards
    Belgium’s vaccination rollout: over 10% of adults received at least one dose
    Panda attacks caretaker at Belgian zoo
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Travel, Right?
    AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine 79% effective, new study finds
    €6 million set aside for sidewalks in Brussels
    Aggression against bus drivers in Flanders dropped by 20% in 2020
    Belgian football player gets one month jail sentence for organising lockdown party
    30 Brussels police officers sent to break up football game
    Belgium’s prime minister, king and queen commemorate Brussels terror attacks
    View more
    Share article:

    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees expected in the coming days

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Temperatures of up to 14 degrees are expected in the coming days, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The weather will remain dry on Tuesday, but it will often be cloudy. In the morning and in the evening, a few sunny spells will be possible.

    The maximum temperatures will be between 6°C in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) and 11 or 12°C in the west of the country.

    During the evening and the night, clear skies will develop more and more and the sky will eventually become light to clear before dawn.

    The minimum temperatures will be between -3°C on the Ardennes heights and 3°C in Flanders.

    On Wednesday, after the possible morning gloom has dissipated, the weather will be sunny at first. During the day, the cloudiness will gradually increase, especially in the west and centre of the country, but it will be dry. In the east, the sun will persist until the end of the day.

    Temperatures will be between 10°C in the High Fens and 14°C in the lowlands.

    On Thursday, the cloud cover will initially be very abundant with some light precipitation intermittently. However, in the course of the afternoon, the clearings will widen in the west and then spread to the rest of the country. The risk of a light shower will remain locally.

    The maximum temperatures will be between 8°C in the upper Ardennes and 13°C in the west.

    The Brussels Times