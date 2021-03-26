   
Brussels launches architecture prize
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 March, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels launches architecture prize...
EU fast-tracks procedure to approve ‘vaccination passports’ by...
Employees in Belgium will receive paid leave to...
Bike path to Brussels Airport completed...
EU lockdowns helped reduce air pollution related deaths...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Brussels launches architecture prize
    EU fast-tracks procedure to approve ‘vaccination passports’ by June
    Employees in Belgium will receive paid leave to get vaccinated
    Bike path to Brussels Airport completed
    EU lockdowns helped reduce air pollution related deaths in 2020
    De Croo counting on share of Pfizer’s early delivery coronavirus vaccines
    Online payments for international cards could be down this weekend
    Avoid making reservations for shopping right outside store, says Annelies Verlinden
    Explosion in Antwerp, ‘informant’ written on door
    Major Corona Study now looks at symptoms in house pets
    Up to 15 degrees ahead of rain and colder weather
    ‘Disgusting’: Brussels’ unauthorised Banksy exhibition comes under fire
    Pfizer starts trials of coronavirus vaccine in younger children
    New coronavirus measures will cost affected sectors €1 billion
    Ghent and Brussels among most veggie-friendly cities worldwide
    Increase in coronavirus infections drops slightly, but deaths rise
    Brussels colours ‘dark red’ on European coronavirus map
    Francophone kindergartens have to close, Dutch-speaking ones can choose
    Albert Heijn looks to ban plastic bags by the end of the year
    Why Belgium’s latest measures are not a lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels launches architecture prize

    Friday, 26 March 2021
    Photo by Stephanie LeBlanc on Unsplash.

    The city of Brussels is introducing its first official architecture prize.

    State Secretary for Urbanism Pascal Smet is behind the measure, which he hopes will draw attention to some of the Belgian capital’s most beautiful buildings and encourage similarly quality architecture.

    “Brussels is evolving at an incredible pace. The quality of our public space and our buildings is improving rapidly and we owe this especially to the many outstanding architects in our city,” Smet said.

    The Brussels public service urban.brussels and the Belgian architecture magazine A+ Architecture in Belgium are joining forces to organise the prize.

    “Today, Brussels architectural quality, urban innovation, renovation, reconversion and circular construction are exemplary for Europe,” said Lisa De Visscher, artistic director of A+.

    Related News

     

    The Brussels Architecture Prize will reward recent creations in Brussels and by Brussels firms outside the city. Awards will be given in four different categories: small intervention, major intervention, public space, and extra muros.

    In addition to these four award categories, two special awards will also be given. The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to a Brussels office or architect who through years of dedication has brought about positive changes for Brussels. The Brussels Ket is a special award for a young emerging office based in the Brussels-Capital Region whose partners are no older than 40.

    “We want to put our excellent architecture scene in the spotlight and show the world that Brussels is becoming a real contemporary architecture leader,” Smet said.

    Submissions can be entered until 31 May 2021 through the website.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times