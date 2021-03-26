Brussels launches architecture prize...

The city of Brussels is introducing its first official architecture prize.

State Secretary for Urbanism Pascal Smet is behind the measure, which he hopes will draw attention to some of the Belgian capital’s most beautiful buildings and encourage similarly quality architecture.

“Brussels is evolving at an incredible pace. The quality of our public space and our buildings is improving rapidly and we owe this especially to the many outstanding architects in our city,” Smet said.

The Brussels public service urban.brussels and the Belgian architecture magazine A+ Architecture in Belgium are joining forces to organise the prize.

“Today, Brussels architectural quality, urban innovation, renovation, reconversion and circular construction are exemplary for Europe,” said Lisa De Visscher, artistic director of A+.

The Brussels Architecture Prize will reward recent creations in Brussels and by Brussels firms outside the city. Awards will be given in four different categories: small intervention, major intervention, public space, and extra muros.

In addition to these four award categories, two special awards will also be given. The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to a Brussels office or architect who through years of dedication has brought about positive changes for Brussels. The Brussels Ket is a special award for a young emerging office based in the Brussels-Capital Region whose partners are no older than 40.

“We want to put our excellent architecture scene in the spotlight and show the world that Brussels is becoming a real contemporary architecture leader,” Smet said.

Submissions can be entered until 31 May 2021 through the website.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times