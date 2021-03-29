   
WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Latest News:
Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with...
EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine...
England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures...
WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak...
Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Flemish government allocates €102 million to help with recovery of residential care centres
    EU urged take drastic action to reduce marine litter
    England slightly relaxes coronavirus measures
    WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus
    Antwerp police crack down on street racing, issue 450 fines in one night
    ‘Belgium should reach coronavirus peak by this week,’ says Geert Molenberghs
    Belgium’s schools close ahead of Easter break
    Non-essential shops see up to 85% drop in turnover due to new rules
    Number of coronavirus patients in intensive care continues to rise
    Disruption expected today as unions hold 24-hour strike
    Coronavirus: ‘critical’ situation prompts France to step up enforcement
    Hundreds protest against Covid measures in Liège
    Islamic State supporter involved in suicide attack against church in Indonesia
    Travelling will be possible this summer, Marc Van Ranst says
    Employers required to keep a register of persons at jobsite
    More vaccination sites opening this week
    Prime Minister targets restaurant and bar reopening on 1 May, but can not make guarantees
    Belgian directors pick up major film award in US
    Annual STIB pass to cost only 12 euros for students from July
    Research: More than half of students suffered anxiety or depression during crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    WHO-China study rules out possibility of lab leak as origin of coronavirus

    Monday, 29 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The transmission of the coronavirus from bats to humans through another animal seems a “likely to very likely” hypothesis, while a laboratory incident remains “extremely unlikely”, a joint WHO-China study on the origins of the virus found.

    The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first detected in 2020, between January and February this year.

    The experts said that “in view of the literature on the role of farm animals as intermediate hosts for emerging diseases, there is a need for further investigations with a wider geographical scope,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

    Related News

     

    Although the findings, of which publication has been repeatedly delayed, have reportedly left many questions unanswered, they do provide in-depth detail on the reasoning behind the team’s conclusions.

    In the report, the experts also proposed further research in every area, apart from the lab leak hypothesis.

    The researchers listed four possible scenarios in order of the likelihood for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, with transmission through a second animal at the top of the list, followed by the direct spread from bats to humans, and the spread through “cold-chain” food products.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times

    Tune in to our live webinar now about cybersecurity