   
Night train plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague
Tuesday, 06 April, 2021
    Tuesday, 06 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A new night train service plans to connect Brussels to Amsterdam, Berlin and Prague from next year, European Sleeper and RegioJet announced on Tuesday.

    Travellers will be able to embark in Brussels in the early evening and arrive in the Czech capital the following morning, starting from spring 2022.


    “The return journey arrives in Brussels in the early evening and stops in Amsterdam on the way to Berlin, Dresden and Prague. There too the train arrives in the morning at a practical time,” Chris Engelsman of European Sleeper told Bruzz.

    The aim is to start with three connections a week, before eventually offering one every day. The fare has not yet been decided, but the aim is to remain competitive with flights. Onboard the trains there will be normal seats as well as sleeping berths, and passengers will have access to wifi and coffee.

