   
Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 April, 2021
Latest News:
Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel...
Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted...
Video: Experts say these are the easiest houseplants...
Coronavirus measures: Court ruling against Belgian state to...
Self-employed: Reopen on 1 May and not a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign
    Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted on 18 April
    Video: Experts say these are the easiest houseplants to keep alive
    Coronavirus measures: Court ruling against Belgian state to be appealed
    Self-employed: Reopen on 1 May and not a day later
    Young man (21) dies attempting to flee police at lockdown party
    Dumped in the river: Millions of litres of InBev beer
    Covid-19: New cases, hospital admissions slow down, but deaths continue to rise
    Woman jumps from window to escape police at lockdown party
    Covid-19 vaccinations: Belgium back on EU top-10 list
    Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi sentenced to 17 years in prison
    US-Russian team lands at International Space Station, 60 years after Yuri Gagarin’s feat
    Video: These foods will either boost or drain your energy
    Master photographer Steve McCurry exhibits his world in Antwerp
    Iran starts new chain of nuclear centrifuges
    Belgium’s corona tsar: Postpone re-opening horeca until after May 1
    “96% of beds in intensive care are currently occupied”
    The courage to make a scene
    Charles Michel suffers sleepless nights over ‘sofagate’
    EU plans to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of second-generation vaccines
    View more
    Share article:

    Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign

    Sunday, 11 April 2021
    © Belga

    European women’s associations have written to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, asking him to step down following “Sofagate,” the label given to an incident on Tuesday in which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was subjected to a protocol snub in Ankara.

    A petition launched by the associations obtained over 2,500 signatures in less than two days in Belgium, France, Italy and even outside the European Union.

    The petition was started by the Millenia Foundation, an international public utility foundation for women’s empowerment and equality, following Tuesday’s incident, in which Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sat in the only two armchairs provided when the Turkish leader received his EU visitors, leaving the Commission President standing.

    It pointed to “three major errors” committed by Michel during Tuesday’s meeting with Erdogan which, in addition to the affront to Ms. Von der Leyen, “are an affront to all women.”

    The errors run counter to diplomacy, the EU and human rights and, in particular, women’s rights, the signatories said, adding that pale excuses would not resolve the political vacuum which, they argued, the incident had left between Europe and its female citizens, on one hand, and between Europe and the world, on the other.

    Most press agencies reported on the incident and made fun of it, the women’s associations said, adding that they were therefore calling for Charles Michel’s resignation as president of the European Council.

    The Brussels Times