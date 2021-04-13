Getting vaccinated during Ramadan is not a problem, Muslim Executive stresses

As many Muslims in Belgium started their traditional month of fasting on Tuesday, the Muslim Executive (EMB) stressed that getting vaccinated during Ramadan is not a problem.

Getting vaccinated, against Covid-19 or any other disease, “does not interfere in any way with the observance of the fast, nor do they affect its validity,” the Muslim Executive said in a statement.

“Those who have doubts should not worry,” imam Nordine Taouil clarified to VRT. “After all, vaccination is not food for the body.”

Usually, the month of Ramadan sees many Muslims gather in Mosques, but the coronavirus measures limit the number of people present at a religious ceremony to 15 people.

“For the second time, it will be a Ramadan in miniature,” Taouil said. “Normally, Ramadan is a month of solidarity, during which Muslims come together and go to their mosque en masse and engage in charity during the iftars, the evening meals after sunset.”

The Muslim Executive also stressed that it is important that mosque leaders as well as mosque-goers “scrupulously respect the protocol.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times