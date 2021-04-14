   
Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be completed in 2024 instead of 2029
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Latest News:
Japan to dump nuclear power plant wastewater into...
‘Taking the pressure off’: relax rules for outdoor...
Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be...
Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over...
Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    Japan to dump nuclear power plant wastewater into Pacific Ocean
    ‘Taking the pressure off’: relax rules for outdoor activities, says Van Ranst
    Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be completed in 2024 instead of 2029
    Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over rent
    Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes
    ‘Respect commitments that were made,’ ministers say ahead of Consultative Committee
    Almost 3,000 entrepreneurs sign an open letter to the Consultative Committee
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee
    Possible lifting of travel ban doesn’t prompt much optimism from Brussels travel agents
    Belgium wants more trains in the morning, evening and weekend
    Vaccination rollout: How Belgium is keeping up with its neighbours
    WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products
    Nursing homes in low spirits, study shows
    EU trade in soy, palm oil and beef linked to tropical deforestation
    Coronavirus reproduction rate back above 1.0, meaning virus is accelerating
    The Recap: Passports, Population & Protection
    Calls from contact tracers are not recorded, Walloon agency says
    People in Belgium are finding it ‘increasingly difficult’ to limit journeys
    Belgium’s hospitality sector unites to demand reopening
    Johnson & Johnson ‘proactively’ delays vaccine deliveries to Europe
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be completed in 2024 instead of 2029

    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    Credit: pixabay

    Belgium’s conversion from lean gas to rich natural gas, which started in 2018, will be completed five years earlier than planned, Synergrid announced on Wednesday in a statement.

    Instead of 2029, the federation of electricity and gas network operators has optimised its indicative timetable and now expects completion by 2024.

    “Since 2018, the pace of conversions has been increasing every year to reach a peak in June 2021,” said Bérénice Crabs, secretary-general of the federation.

    “Compared to the initial indicative schedule, larger neighbouring areas can be converted simultaneously, which translates into efficiency gains for the distribution system operators.”

    Rich gas and lean gas are the two types of natural gas distributed in Belgium via different networks, according to Energuide Belgium.

    “This difference does not have any impact on your bill, as your supplier bases this on the quantity of energy that you have actually used and not on the quantity of gas supplied to you,” explained Energuide.

    Bills are broken down by kilowatts used per hour, not cubic metres of gas used. But customers currently using lean gas may have to have all their gas appliances checked – and possibly adjusted – by a qualified technician to ensure they can continue to operate correctly and safely with rich gas.

    Related News

     

    Rich gas for Belgium comes mainly from Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany or Qatar, whereas lean gas comes from The Netherlands.

    “As its name indicates, natural gas is not an industrial product but a natural one. Its composition varies over time and depends on the geological layers in the subsoil of the place of origin,” said Energuide.

    The reason for the switch is that Belgium will no longer be supplied by an underground field in the Groningen region of the Netherlands, which, before the conversion process, supplied the country with five billion cubic metres per year.

    “Gas reserves are indeed running out and so the Dutch government has decided no longer to supply to Germany, northern France and a third of Belgium,” Energuide said. “This will be done gradually until 2030. This will give all parties involved sufficient time to make the necessary adjustments.”

    The transition process affects the distribution networks and connections of some 1.6 million private and industrial customers in the provinces of Antwerp, Limburg, Flemish and Walloon Brabant and the Brussels-Capital Region, as well as in a few municipalities in the provinces of Liège, Hainaut and Namur.

    This optimisation has no impact on the already communicated conversion schedule for 2021 and 2022. Consumers affected by the conversion in 2023 will soon receive a first letter from their network operator.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times