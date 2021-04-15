All coronavirus hospitalisation figures are decreasing...

All coronavirus indicators in hospitals in Belgium are decreasing, including the number of people in intensive care units, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 8 and 14 April, an average of 241.6 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 7% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s 7-day average of 256.7.

In total, 3,049 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Wednesday, 78 fewer than the day before, and 947 patients were in intensive care units, down by 6 since the day before. Meanwhile, 538 patients were on a ventilator, 18 fewer than the previous day.

From 4 to 11 April, an average of 3,436 new people tested positive per day, down by 19% from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 935,316. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 468.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 15% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

From 4 to 11 April, an average number of 41.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 12.4% increase compared to the week before, and is down from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 43.4. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,603.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,820,183 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,465.7 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.5%.

This percentage rose by 1.4% since yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 30%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,986,064 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 21.6% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 640,859 people – or 7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has gone back down to 0.95, after going above 1 yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

