Belgium to chair government expert group on the regulation of ‘killer robots’
Friday, 16 April 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgium will be chairing a group of government experts (GGE) on emerging technologies in the field of lethal autonomous weapon systems (LAWS), or so-called “Killer Robots”, foreign affairs officials announced on Thursday.
“Belgium played a leading role in the group’s work, in particular by proposing a guiding principle on human-machine interaction, which today represents the cornerstone of the future normative and operational framework,” the FPS Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
At the end of 2019, the GGE adopted eleven guiding principles with a view to establishing a normative and operational framework on LAWS.
As chair of this group, Belgium will aim to “deepen the discussions on the substance with a view to reaching consensual recommendations on this framework in 2021, in accordance with the mandate of the GGE,” the FPS Foreign Affairs said.