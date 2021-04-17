   
Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March...
Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability...
28 arrests after deadly row in Liège...
Beagles needed urgently for testing, pleads new animal...
American food giant Cargill plans ‘house of chocolate’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 17 April 2021
    Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March
    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
    28 arrests after deadly row in Liège
    Beagles needed urgently for testing, pleads new animal rights campaign
    American food giant Cargill plans ‘house of chocolate’ in Belgium
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and deaths come down slowly ahead of new relaxations
    Hundreds of young people have daily parties on Belgian coast
    Give prison staff priority vaccination, says Justice Minister
    Proposal for new Brussels green space gains local support
    EU auditors: Deployment of charging infrastructure for e-vehicles must be accelerated
    EMA investigating second side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
    Clients sitting on a terrace before 8 May will be fined, police say
    Counterfeit goods: More complaints from buyers, fewer raids
    Travel remains ‘strongly discouraged’ once Belgium’s ban expires
    College of Procurators General warns against reopening terraces before 8 May
    Council of State opinion paves the way for pandemic law
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your First Terrace Order? 
    Brussels residents have no choice of vaccine
    Belgium to chair government expert group on the regulation of ‘killer robots’
    Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule
    View more
    Share article:

    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels

    Saturday, 17 April 2021

    Paralympic Team Belgium filmed four of its athletes with hidden cameras as they went about their days in the Belgian capital, revealing the amount of stares they’re subjected to from strangers on the street who often gawk at their disabilities.

    The video aims to raise awareness about the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo that begin on 24 August.

    “On the streets, disabled people get stared at all the time,” the video says. “But when they perform in sports, still not enough people watch.”

    The athletes that participated in the video were Gitte Haenen (para athletics medalist, former paratriathlete), Klison Mapreni (visually impaired goalball medalist), Ewoud Vormant (World Champion paracyclist, Belgian record setter) and Joachim Gérard (paralympic medalist, wheelchair tennis, former Singles World Number One).

    “The Belgian Paralympians are in full preparation for the Paralympic Games that will take place in Tokyo this summer,” said Paralympic Team Belgium.

    “They train every day to go medal hunting in Japan in disciplines such as cycling, table tennis, boccia or goalball. Unfortunately, people with disabilities such as these are still too often stared at because of their limitations, while the image of the talented go-getters they are is not yet sufficiently well known.”

    The campaign, titled “Now is the time to stare,” calls on people with disabilities to look beyond the limitations they live with, and reminds the public that the looks of condemnation or pity they give such people – paralympic athletes or not – are unwelcome and must change.

    “Our Paralympians are all top athletes who live for their sport,” said Anne d’Ieteren, President of the Belgian Paralympic Committee. “They deserve a lot of respect and recognition for this, but unfortunately they are sometimes looked down upon. This is a regrettable social issue that other people with disabilities are also confronted with on a daily basis. We want to change that with this action.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times