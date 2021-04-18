   
Coronavirus: Europe considers ditching AstraZeneca for poor vaccine delivery
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Europe considers ditching AstraZeneca for poor vaccine...
Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported...
Flanders: 25% of innovation support in the last...
Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers...
Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Coronavirus: Europe considers ditching AstraZeneca for poor vaccine delivery
    Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported
    Flanders: 25% of innovation support in the last five years went to only 25 companies
    Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers support
    Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway
    Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule
    Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for women’
    After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering the pandemic?
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Europe considers ditching AstraZeneca for poor vaccine delivery

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    © Belga

    Europe could decide not to renew its contract with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutic group due to delays in the delivery of vaccines since the start of the year, the European Commissioner for Interior Market, Thierry Breton, said on Sunday.

    “We’re pragmatic,” Breton said. “My priority as head of vaccines is to ensure that companies we have contracts with deliver in and at the right time,” Commissioner Breton said in an interview with the BFMTV channel.

    The EU had ordered 120 million doses for the first quarter and 180 million for the second from AstraZeneca, he explained. However, “during the first quarter, they only delivered 30 million, which created the problems everyone saw” and “they are only delivering 70 million in the second term,” he added.

    He hinted that the contract, which “ends on 30 June,” could end up not being renewed, although he stressed that no decision had been made as yet. “Nothing is final, we’ll continue the discussions,” the European Commissioner said. “When we look at the figures, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the disease.”

    French Industry Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher had said on Friday that the European Union would probably not renew its contracts with the Swedish-British group in 2020, after Denmark on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that it would no longer use its vaccine. Denmark had justified its decision by referring to “rare” but “serious” secondary effects of the vaccine despite the fact that the European and WHO regulators had approved its use.

    “We have not started discussions with AstraZeneca and with Johnson & Johnson for a new contract, while we have already started discussions for contracts with BioNTech / Pfizer and with Moderna,” Ms. Pannier-Runacher said on RMC radio.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said last week that Pfizer-BioNTech had shown themselves to be “reliable partners, who have honoured their commitments and have reacted quickly with regard to our needs”, contrary to the delivery problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University.

    Thierry Breton stressed on Sunday that vaccination was an “important means of gradually reopening the European continent and going on vacation” within the EU’s borders.

    In this regard, he is banking on countries’ ramping up vaccinations in the second term of the year and on the establishment of a European health pass in June.

    The Brussels Times