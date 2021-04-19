Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and five other countries

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced on Monday the lifting of the seven-day mandatory quarantine previously in force in Greece for arriving travellers who are “permanent residents of European Union member states, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates.”

The measure is being applied to flights involving “travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine” or for those who “are negative for the virus and have a negative test for coronavirus less than 72 hours old,” said a statement from the Greek Civil Aviation Authority (Ypa).

The quarantine will be lifted on Monday but other “restrictions on domestic and international flights will remain in force until 26 April,” said the civil aviation authority, which regularly reassesses regulations according to the health situation.

Greece will open its tourist season in mid-May, but the government announced last week that it would open its borders this week to visitors from Europe and other countries who have either a vaccination certificate or PCR tests.

The announcement comes at a time when the country is experiencing a peak in the epidemic, with dozens of deaths and more than 1,500 cases of coronavirus per day.

The inhabitants of Greece are still under strict confinement, with travel between departments only allowed for “essential” reasons (family or professional).

