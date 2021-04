Petrol will be more expensive from Wednesday onwards, the Federal Public Service Economy said on Tuesday.

The price at the pump for 95 (E10) petrol will increase by two cents to €1.5030 per litre. For petrol 98 (E5), it will cost 2.3 cents more per litre, with a max price of €1.5760 per litre.

The increase in the price of petrol is due to the rise in petroleum products or bio-components on the international markets.

The Brussels Times