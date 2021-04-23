   
In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 April, 2021
Latest News:
Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium,...
In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of...
Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening...
Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more...
Beer in the front, party in the back:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 April 2021
    Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU
    In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges
    Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening in violation of coronavirus measures
    Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more experiments on dogs or cats
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Constitutional Court throws out data retention law
    Covid-19: Most figures are coming down slowly
    The Recap: Optimising, Options & Openings
    New advice: pregnant women should get priority vaccination
    Don’t expect relaxations from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee, says De Croo
    Europe’s problem with toxic masks: ‘Does von der Leyen even know what she has been inhaling?’
    Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend
    Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills
    Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector
    Diesel prices will rise slightly on Friday
    ‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca in Europe
    Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign
    Belgian mayors plead for 11:00 PM closing time for terraces
    Germany plans to buy 30 million doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine
    Could smart streetlighting in European cities help fight the coronavirus?
    View more
    Share article:

    In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges

    Friday, 23 April 2021

    Club Brugge, like most sports teams, has had a very quiet year.

    With the fans banned from watching their team play, a recent match between Club Brugge and Royal Excel Mouscron would have been surrounded by empty seats if recycling organisation Recupel had not offered to fill the stands with old electronics.

    This eye-catching campaign saw hundreds of pieces of discarded machinery – including fridges, microwaves, and screens – brought out to the stadium, likely replacing the cheers of fans with a few squeaks and bangs.

    Beyond giving the players an audience, the goal of the stand takeover was to raise awareness of the need to recycle in Belgium.

    “Our goal today is really to ask that every Belgian brings back their broken electronic device to a Recupel point,” explained a spokesperson for the company.

    By taking over the stands, the company hoped to be able to draw attention to broken tech left in Belgian homes: all households in Belgium together have 51 million unused electrical appliances, of which 9 million are no longer being used because they are broken – enough to fill the seats of no less than 300 football stadiums.

    According to a study by the company, every Belgian household has at least two broken electronic devices gathering dust.

    This is perhaps better illustrated as around:

    • 386,000 broken laptops,
    • 213,000 lights,
    • 102,000 hedge clippers,
    • 103,000 irons,
    • 31,000 washing machines

    “The more raw materials we recycle from electrical appliances, the less new raw materials we have to extract via the traditional, polluting mining industry,” explained CEO Eric Dewaet.

    “By bringing these broken appliances to a Recupel point, you not only free up space, but you also do your bit for a better environment by giving a new life to your broken appliance.”

    It’s unclear if the robotic looking fans will be hanging around for the next game at Jan Breydel stadium.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times