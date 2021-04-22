   
Exploring Brussels museums by night: Nocturnes event starts today 
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Starting from Thursday 22 April, 54 museums in Brussels will be opening their doors to visitors in the late evening of every Thursday for two months as part of the 20th edition of the Nocturnes.

    Until 10 June, various exhibitions in venues including Botanique, Kanal (Centre Pompidou), the MIMA, and the Belgian Comic Strip Centre will welcome visitors between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM upon reservation.

    The initiative, which is celebrating its 20th edition this year after having to cancel last year’s event, offers visitors “the chance to return to the essentials of museum practice,” according to Brussels Museum, the non-profit association behind the project.

    During these events, the public will see “behind-the-scenes” exhibitions and gain access to places that are usually closed to the public.

    Guides will also be available to answer questions from the public in bubbles, in line with the coronavirus measures imposed by the government.

    “The end time will be systematically brought back to 9:00 PM depending on the evolution of the Brussels curfew. The increase in capacity for certain activities will also depend on the evolution of the situation and the recommendations of the Consultative Committee,” according to Brussels Museum.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times