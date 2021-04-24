Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June

US President Joe Biden will make an official trip in June to attend summits in Belgium and the UK, the White House announced on Friday.

Biden will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall (southwest England) from 11 to 13 June, followed by the Nato leaders’ summit in Brussels on 14 June.

European Council President Charles Michel also confirmed an EU-US summit with US President Biden in June.

His meeting with Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could be scheduled for 15 June, according to Belga News Agency.

The Brussels Times