   
Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
Latest News:
Climate change: Latest announcements cut emissions gap but...
Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine...
Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred...
Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests...
Thirty test events planned for May and June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Climate change: Latest announcements cut emissions gap but 1.5°C remains a distant target
    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
    Coronavirus: Five of the 17 French patients transferred to Belgium still in hospital
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Thirty test events planned for May and June
    Domestic dispute in Forest leaves one man fighting for life
    Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June
    Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels
    Seaside mayor has a plan for opening terraces on 1 May
    Cheat Sheet: What does the outdoor plan allow?
    New relaxations: Reactions from the sectors involved
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions coming down, but death rate remains unchanged
    Belgium lays out rules to reopen terraces from 8 May
    Massive fire reduces hundreds of hectares of nature reserve to ash in Antwerp province
    Wallonia aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a week
    Covid-19: How humans pass the virus to their cats
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    This Day in History: William Shakespeare Is Born
    ‘Very fragile’: not all hospitals still have available intensive care beds
    Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium introduce new Thomas Houseago exhibition
    View more
    Share article:

    Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June

    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Joe Biden in Brussels in 2010.

    US President Joe Biden will make an official trip in June to attend summits in Belgium and the UK, the White House announced on Friday.

    Biden will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall (southwest England) from 11 to 13 June, followed by the Nato leaders’ summit in Brussels on 14 June.

    European Council President Charles Michel also confirmed an EU-US summit with US President Biden in June.

    His meeting with Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could be scheduled for 15 June, according to Belga News Agency.

    The Brussels Times