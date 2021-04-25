   
Walloon cafes back down from plan to open early
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Latest News:
Walloon cafes back down from plan to open...
Students flocked back to work this Easter...
Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71...
Research: Oxford University close to breakthrough with malaria...
Belgium lowers strength threshold for glasses reimbursement...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    Walloon cafes back down from plan to open early
    Students flocked back to work this Easter
    Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71
    Research: Oxford University close to breakthrough with malaria vaccine
    Belgium lowers strength threshold for glasses reimbursement
    New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?
    New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty if they feel at risk
    Anti curfew protests held across Germany
    The enemies of European Football
    Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders
    Belgium is on the right track, says Vandenbroucke
    Jazz hands: Flanders introduces master’s in musicals
    Covid-19: All major indicators are now on a downward trend
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    Temporary VAT reduction for hospitality sector approved
    Government approves extra €50 million for asylum policy
    Brussels expected to discuss terraces and curfew on Wednesday
    Kayaks, bikes and gardens: Namur unveils 22 new city projects
    View more
    Share article:

    Walloon cafes back down from plan to open early

    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    © Belga

    Members of “Wallonie Horeca,” have announced that they will no longer break with Belgium’s rules and open their terraces on 1 May, the association’s representative said on Sunday.

    The group had announced that it wanted to open its terraces early in protest against the measures imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Consultative Committee decided to set Saturday 8 May as the date for the reopening.

    “1 May was mainly a symbolic action,” Valérie Migliore said. “We had many restaurant owners who were ready to do it, but it must be accepted that the Government brought out the heavy artillery”.

    “We were told to express our anger or feed our families. At a given moment, you don’t feel like being crucified on the public square. Has the movement run out of steam? Naturally.”

    Migliore still plans to open on 1 May, but only to offer take-away services.

    The association’s decision was welcomed by the minister in charge of independents, David Clarinval. “I did not appreciate certain mayors and governors telling the restaurateurs to go ahead,” he said. “You don’t help independents by encouraging then to practice civil disobedience.”

    “Yes, there are seven days between the 1st and the 8th. That’s seven days too many. But that’s the compromise we worked out after hours of discussion in the Government and the Consultative Committee,” Minister Clarinval added. “We succeeded in obtaining the reopening on 8 May, all the same, and we took out 900 million euros in support of the hospitality sector.”

    The Brussels Times