   
Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from 10 May
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 April, 2021
Latest News:
Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from...
Pfizer will start vaccinating family members of its...
European Commission takes legal action against AstraZeneca...
One case of Indian variant of coronavirus found...
‘Calculated risk’: Belgium relaxes rules while Covid-19 figures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 April 2021
    Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from 10 May
    Pfizer will start vaccinating family members of its staff directly
    European Commission takes legal action against AstraZeneca
    One case of Indian variant of coronavirus found in person from Saint-Josse
    ‘Calculated risk’: Belgium relaxes rules while Covid-19 figures stagnate
    Vaccination rates in Brussels: large differences between municipalities
    Mobile vaccination teams start work in Brussels
    A year of lockdowns has left young athletes out of shape and out of practice, experts worry
    Brussels continues to be Belgium’s most expensive region for housing
    Belgium in Brief: Ending the Easter Pause
    ‘Are we invisible?’ Union action planned for hospital cleaning staff
    Electric vehicle-sharing company launches in Brussels
    Vaccinated Americans can travel to the EU this summer, says von der Leyen
    Images of Interior Minister Verlinden’s indoor training spark outrage 
    Chloe Zhao makes history as 1st woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar
    Brussels’ older citizens who didn’t get vaccine will receive reminder call
    ‘Relaxations could be made sooner in Flanders if vaccination rollout is quicker,’ Jambon says
    No women hold senior civil service positions in Brussels
    Number of people testing positive for coronavirus slightly increased
    Exki shuts down dark kitchen after complaints from neighbours
    View more
    Share article:

    Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from 10 May

    Monday, 26 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    From 10 May, Cyprus will lift the obligation to quarantine for incoming travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or can present a negative Covid-19 test.

    The test has to be a PCR-test, that is not older than three days, according to Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

    “We will inform our partners abroad that from 10 May, fully vaccinated people from the 65 countries we recently opened, can come to Cyprus without [Covid] tests and without quarantine, even if they are close contacts [of confirmed cases],” Perdios told the Cyprus News Agency.

    The obligation will be lifted for travellers from all countries in the Schengen area, the UK, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, and the USA, according to Cypriot state broadcaster RIK.

    On Monday, Cyprus went into a “short, sharp” two-week lockdown, after a record surge in coronavirus cases.

    The island relies heavily on tourism and is hoping to attract travellers with this announcement.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times