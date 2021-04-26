Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from 10 May

From 10 May, Cyprus will lift the obligation to quarantine for incoming travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or can present a negative Covid-19 test.

The test has to be a PCR-test, that is not older than three days, according to Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios.

“We will inform our partners abroad that from 10 May, fully vaccinated people from the 65 countries we recently opened, can come to Cyprus without [Covid] tests and without quarantine, even if they are close contacts [of confirmed cases],” Perdios told the Cyprus News Agency.

The obligation will be lifted for travellers from all countries in the Schengen area, the UK, Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, and the USA, according to Cypriot state broadcaster RIK.

On Monday, Cyprus went into a “short, sharp” two-week lockdown, after a record surge in coronavirus cases.

The island relies heavily on tourism and is hoping to attract travellers with this announcement.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times