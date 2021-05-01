   
‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns...
Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote...
Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated...
Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired...
Second vaccine doses can be moved (a little),...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
    Flanders scraps requirement to turn up to vote in local elections
    Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated
    Belgium approves auction of two to three gas-fired power plants
    Second vaccine doses can be moved (a little), Flanders announces
    Pfizer and BioNTech seek EU approval for their vaccine for 12-15 year olds
    Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming apps
    Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight
    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Brussels Nature Run to be held end of May
    From April Fools to police cells: ‘La Boum 2’ still unauthorised
    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has warned people interested in going to the banned “La Boum 2” event in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre on Saturday to “not fall into the trap”.

    At the end of a press conference following the Council of Ministers, De Croo pointed out that “plenty of perspectives” will be given in the coming days.

    “From 8 May onwards, many more outdoor activities can take place and larger events of up to 200 people can be held. And we see that the epidemiological situation is moving step by step in the right direction. I think that this solidarity should be maintained,” he said.

    Related News

     

    He argued that this “type of event” is organised by people who aim to destabilise Belgium’s approach that has been “very reasonable and very calm compared to others”.

    Federal Home Affairs Minister emphasised that no permission for the events has been given to or requested by the organisers,  even after procedures to allow test events were put in place on Monday.

    “Personally, I would advise everyone not to go to the places where it is announced because we know today that the people who launched the joke of the Boum 1 are not the organisers of the Boum 2,” she added.

    The city’s mayor Philippe Close had already said on Monday that the Bois de la Cambre will not be closed this weekend, but a preventive approach will be adopted, with the help of stewarding by police.

    On Monday evening,  answered questions from opposition councillors on the past incident on 1 April and the prospect of a second event being organised.

    On Thursday, Facebook announced it had blocked the event page for “La Boum 2,” after “consulting with the public prosecutor’s office.”

    The Brussels Times