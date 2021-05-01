‘Don’t fall into this trap’: De Croo warns people planning to attend ‘Boum 2’ today
Credit: Belga
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has warned people interested in going to the banned “La Boum 2” event in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre on Saturday to “not fall into the trap”.
At the end of a press conference following the Council of Ministers, De Croo pointed out that “plenty of perspectives” will be given in the coming days.
“From 8 May onwards, many more outdoor activities can take place and larger events of up to 200 people can be held. And we see that the epidemiological situation is moving step by step in the right direction. I think that this solidarity should be maintained,” he said.