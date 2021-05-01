   
28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 01 May, 2021
    Saturday, 01 May 2021
    28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus

    Saturday, 01 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Five staff members and 28 residents in a residential care centre in Wallonia, who had already been vaccinated, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

    So far, they are not showing any symptoms of the virus, David Lavaux, the mayor of Erquelinnes, in the province of Hainaut, said according to a report by RTL.

    “I would like to point out that 90% of the staff and 95% of the residents have been vaccinated in the centre. The remaining five per cent of residents have not been vaccinated for medical reasons. We remain calm, as the vaccination ensures that those who tested positive are asymptomatic,” he said.

    The care centre called out a doctor after one resident was reportedly feeling flu-ridden. A coronavirus was taken, of which the result was positive.

    “A general test then showed that 28 residents and five staff members were positive without symptoms,” said Lavaux.

    All infected residents are gathered on one floor, and visits to the residential care centre have been suspended.

    Meanwhile, Civil Protection has been called in to decontaminate the premises and help move the infected residents.

