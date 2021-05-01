28 vaccinated residential care centre residents test positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 01 May 2021
Credit: Belga
Five staff members and 28 residents in a residential care centre in Wallonia, who had already been vaccinated, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
So far, they are not showing any symptoms of the virus, David Lavaux, the mayor of Erquelinnes, in the province of Hainaut, said according to a report by RTL.
“I would like to point out that 90% of the staff and 95% of the residents have been vaccinated in the centre. The remaining five per cent of residents have not been vaccinated for medical reasons. We remain calm, as the vaccination ensures that those who tested positive are asymptomatic,” he said.