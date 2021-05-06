Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer...

Summer in Brussels brings a multitude of events and openings, as people stray beyond their homes and enjoy the better weather.

2021, thankfully, is shaping up to be no different.

One such activity is the summer bar (or guinguettes) which occupy spaces in parks across the region and will reopen for guests alongside other terraces.

Often created in a rather simple design, the bars have been cropping up since 2017 as part of an initiative by Bruxelles Environnement.

Related News

Despite the past year being marred by months of closure for the entire hospitality sector, the changing of rules and the start of summer mean guinguettes will be able to restart.

The first signs of reopening came in Parc Roi Baudouin and the Parc de Laeken, which opened for takeaway this weekend, but the other terrace bars have made it clear they will be reopening alongside the rest of the sector on 8 May.

The other summer bars will also open in the coming weeks, while the year-round kiosks – such as the ones seen in Bois de la Cambre – will also be open.

For more up to date information on the individual bars across the city, it’s always best to check social media, as while many places are opting to reopen, the same cannot be said for all.

Across Belgium, bars, cafes and restaurants are setting up to reopen their terraces after six months of closure. Businesses will be able to reopen terraces between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM, and up to four customers can be allowed per table (exceptions will be made for households).