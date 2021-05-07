   
Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory...
Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power...
Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee...
Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals...
Complaints about STIB down by one-third in 2020...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    Brussels’ Le Grand Café restored to 1947 glory
    Electrical fire sends smoke over Brussels canal, power outages possible
    Jambon wants relaxations at next week’s Consultative Committee
    Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free
    Complaints about STIB down by one-third in 2020
    Complaint filed against the state by parents who say their children suffer from Covid measures
    ‘A crying shame’: hospitality sector furious about last-minute rule changes
    EU grant makes Brussels Airport a leader in the European Green Deal
    Belgian researchers pave way for more effective treatment of breast cancer
    Belgium in Brief: A Storm Brewed
    Training helped reduce fear and stress for Brussels cyclists
    ‘Unacceptable:’ Government criticised for management of reopening terraces
    Climate change: Urgent need for new EU Arctic policy based on scientific data
    Small online purchases outside the EU will cost more from 1 July
    Why your first terrace pintje might taste different
    Bomb from World War II found in Limburg, defused
    All rapid test centres for teachers in Flanders to be closed due to lack of interest
    ‘Not a car you can just restart’: Brussels bars will open step by step
    One in two people in Flanders should be vaccinated by Whit Monday, says Beke
    No new psychiatric evaluation of taxi-rapist, court rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Lions don’t like nasal swabs: Flemish zoo mammals are Covid free

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    From Antwerp Zoo

    All of the mammals in ZOO Antwerpen and ZOO Planckendael are officially free of Covid-19, the zoos proudly announced on Thursday.

    While a nice headline, it begs the question of how did they do it?

    Anyone who has been tested for the virus at this point knows how invasive a nasal swab can be, meaning it was never going to be possible to do the same to a wild animal.

    “Inserting a swab deep into the nose is too invasive for most species. Moreover, in wild animals such as lions or chimpanzees, this method is very dangerous for the researchers,” explained Francis Vercammen, a veterinarian at ZOO Antwerp and ZOO Planckendael.

    So, they looked at the animal waste.

    The research started at the end of 2020 with keepers collecting manure samples from all mammals in September, October and December at both zoos.

    “In total we collected 372 samples three times. 150 samples came from Antwerp Zoo, most of which were from primates such as chimpanzees and gorillas. We collected 222 samples in Planckendael Zoo. There the largest amount came from the ungulates, such as giraffes and rhinos,” explained Tine Cooreman, Master’s student in Biodiversity and Conservation at the University of Antwerp.

    For her master’s thesis, Cooreman meticulously examined each sample in the University of Antwerp’s laboratory. As previously reported, traces of COVID-19 can also be found in the faeces of infected people and animals.

    “I reduced all the individual samples from the same species to one. I extracted the RNA so that it could be doubled into DNA. We could then test this DNA for the presence of the genetic material of coronaviruses. For this, we used a PCR test, but not the type that you often see in the media,” Cooreman added.

    A Different Approach In Wallonia

    At Pairi-Daiza zoo in Cambron, the veterinarians have taken a different approach to check for the virus.

    “Without wishing to take a position on the method used by the person who carried out this work, the conclusions confirm what our zoological department has been able to observe,” said a spokesperson for the Hainuyer animal park.

    “Our veterinarians and caretakers monitor the health of our animals on a daily basis. In recent months, blood tests were carried out on a number of our animals, including ‘big cats’ such as tigers and a gorilla, to detect the presence of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. All the animals tested were negative.

    The Pairi Daiza authorities also added that “the caretakers continue to wear masks and to disinfect their hands and, very often, the soles of their shoes, before approaching the animals. These disinfection measures were already in force in the park for contacts with the great apes, before Covid.”