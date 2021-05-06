Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2...

A Wallonian politician from the Mouvement réformateur (MR) party is resigning after attending the second illegal mass gathering in Bois de la Cambre last weekend.

Police arrested 132 people during the unauthorised “La Boum 2” event on Saturday, which resulted in the park being evacuated and police using several water cannons.

Julien Reintjens, the MR councillor from the Hainaut town of Châtelet near Charleroi, was present at La Boum 2.

Reintjens announced his attendance on Facebook with a shirtless photo of himself holding an ax, captioned “Bois de la Cambre, j’arrive.” He also posted on Facebook that he wanted to “break some helmets,” understood to be a threat against police.

“The conduct of elected MR officials must be exemplary,” Party chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez said in an announcement on Facebook and Twitter. “I want to forcefully reaffirm this.”

“The management of this case illustrates the fact that our movement does not tolerate serious breaches of good conduct that our representatives must show. More than ever we affirm our will for rigorous public management.”

Het gemeenteraadslid van #Chatelet Julien Reintjens, van wie de uitsluitingsprocedure vanavond afliep, heeft ontslag genomen uit zijn mandaten en ze aan @MR_officiel overgedragen. Dat is het beste gezien de omstandigheden. Het gedrag van de #MR-verkozenen moet voorbeeldig zijn. — Georges-L BOUCHEZ (@GLBouchez) May 5, 2021



Municipal councillor of #Chatelet Julien Reintjens, whose exclusion procedure ended this evening, has resigned from his mandates and transferred them to @MR_official. That is best given the circumstances. The behaviour of the #MR-elect must be exemplary.

Bouchez condemned the behaviour and the party initiated an exclusion procedure, which was supposed to end on Wednesday evening. But in the meantime, Bouchez said, Reintjens himself has chosen to resign from his posts.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is still investigating Reintjens.

