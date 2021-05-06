   
Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 May, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2...
New study shows importance of second dose of...
Carlos Brito will step down as AB InBev...
Cowboy eyes market dominance with new ‘step through’...
EU representative in UK gets full diplomatic status...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 May 2021
    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2
    New study shows importance of second dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Carlos Brito will step down as AB InBev CEO in July
    Cowboy eyes market dominance with new ‘step through’ e-bike
    EU representative in UK gets full diplomatic status after months of dispute
    Limburg court drops €13 million solar panel fraud case
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    ‘Follow US example to suspend patents on coronavirus vaccines,’ says Workers’ Party
    Total number of coronavirus cases in Belgium exceeds one million
    Government reaches agreement on pay rises for private sector
    The Recap: Waste, Workers & Worms
    Norway to introduce ‘vaccine certificates’ from early June
    Vaccination record in Flanders: over 100,000 shots administered today
    TUI increases flights to tourist destinations this month
    8 May reopening ‘doesn’t feel right’ for every brewery
    High Council for Health calls for reimbursement for ADHD medication
    Limburg mayor (56) accused of jumping vaccination queue
    Brussels no longer the starting point for new night train to Prague
    First insect approved for human consumption in the EU
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian politician resigns after attending La Boum 2

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    A Wallonian politician from the Mouvement réformateur (MR) party is resigning after attending the second illegal mass gathering in Bois de la Cambre last weekend.

    Police arrested 132 people during the unauthorised “La Boum 2” event on Saturday, which resulted in the park being evacuated and police using several water cannons.

    Julien Reintjens, the MR councillor from the Hainaut town of Châtelet near Charleroi, was present at La Boum 2.

    Reintjens announced his attendance on Facebook with a shirtless photo of himself holding an ax, captioned “Bois de la Cambre, j’arrive.” He also posted on Facebook that he wanted to “break some helmets,” understood to be a threat against police.

    “The conduct of elected MR officials must be exemplary,” Party chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez said in an announcement on Facebook and Twitter. “I want to forcefully reaffirm this.”

    “The management of this case illustrates the fact that our movement does not tolerate serious breaches of good conduct that our representatives must show. More than ever we affirm our will for rigorous public management.”


    Municipal councillor of #Chatelet Julien Reintjens, whose exclusion procedure ended this evening, has resigned from his mandates and transferred them to @MR_official. That is best given the circumstances. The behaviour of the #MR-elect must be exemplary.

    Bouchez condemned the behaviour and the party initiated an exclusion procedure, which was supposed to end on Wednesday evening. But in the meantime, Bouchez said, Reintjens himself has chosen to resign from his posts.

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is still investigating Reintjens.

    The Brussels Times