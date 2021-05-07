   
Not just terraces: What else changes on Saturday?
Friday, 07 May, 2021
    Credit: Mw007/ Wikipedia

    While Belgium’s approaching changes may have focused on the reopening of terraces, the entire outdoor plan officially goes into force from Saturday.

    Since the rules are now officially set in stone and will enter into force at midnight tonight, here’s what you need to know:

    – Events, cultural and other performances and professional sports competitions can again take place outdoors, providing they have received permission in advance. The audience must be seated, and no bigger than 50 people.

    – Trade fairs, including salons, can also be organised outdoors for 50 visitors.

    – Activities may be organised for groups of up to 25 people, not including accompanying persons, and regardless of age.

    – Activities may only take place without an audience, except for non-professional sports training. In the latter case, each participant up to and including 18 years of age may be accompanied by no more than one member of the same household.

    – Civil weddings and religious services may be organised outdoors with a maximum of 50 people. Children up to and including 12, the registrar and the minister of worship are not counted.

    – From midnight to 5:00 AM it is forbidden to gather in public in groups of more than 3 people. Children up to 12 years of age are not counted, and the members of the same family are allowed outside together, regardless of size.

    – The outdoor areas of amusement parks are allowed to reopen. The same applies to the outdoor areas of professionally organised flea markets and jumble sales.

    – Alcohol can now be sold up until 10:00 PM

    – Each family can receive up to 2 persons, not counting children up to 12 years old, at the same time in their home or in tourist accommodation. The condition is that these two people belong to the same household.

    For the other rules specifically related to terraces, click here.

    Preparing To Reopen

